Yao Peisheng: People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan – efficient mechanism of uniting nation

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is an efficient mechanism of uniting the Kazakhstan society

Yao Peisheng, former Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, Research Fellow at the Chinese Foundation for International Studies said in an interview to Kazinform correspondent.

“To my mind, the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan is an efficient mechanism of uniting the nation. The Assembly plays a unique role in stabilization of Kazakhstan society. I am sure that in future it will play more important role and will perform wider range of functions,” noted he prior to the demonstration of a film about the Kazakh President “The Way of The Leader. Breaking the Endless Circle.”

The presentation of the picture was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in China under the auspices of t he Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry and the State Ethnic Affairs Commission on the threshold of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan. The event was held in China’s State Cultural Palace of Nationalities .

Among the spectators were deputy secretary generals of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Makhmadsharif Khadodov and Sabyr Imandosov, foreign ambassadors - Andrey Denisov (Russia), Daniyar Qurbanov (Uzbekistan), Armen Sargsyan (Armenia), Viktor Burya (Belarus), Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Tajik, Ukrainian diplomats, representatives of the China Academy of Public Sciences,China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations , Beijing University of Foreign Languages, Chinese ministries and departments, public figures of China and activists of the Association of Kazakhstani Students in this country.