YARKOkross colorful charity run takes place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thousands of citizens of Astana participated in the third charity run YARKOkross.

This action is also known as "Happy 5 kilometers". There special rules for runners - each participant should wear a white running outfit. During running a team of volunteers throws a special colored powder at contestants so that there will be no white spots remaining on anyone's clothes when the runners finish the race. The color run has its origins in India where every year thousands of Hindus participate in the Holi festival or a spring festival known as the festival of colors. Today colored marathons are held in more than 50 countries around the world. The event in Astana is organized by the republican public association "Posadiderevo.kz" with the support of the city administration. The festival aims at promoting a healthy life style especially among the youth and serves as an alternative way of spending free time. The entrance fees (KZT 2000) are used to fund the planting of trees in the city. Recall that this year YARKOkross was held in Almaty on June 7. The event gathered more than 10 000 participants. It should be noted that the project is expanding its geography and in addition to Almaty, Astana and Karaganda, it will also be held in the city of Shymkent.