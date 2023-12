ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 288th-ranked Russian tennis player Victoria Kan in the first qualifying round of Bucharest Open was defeated by Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan who is ranked 79th, 2/6, 3/6.

Kazinform refers to sports.kz. In the second qualifying round of the tournament in Bucharest (Romania) Shvedova will face Tamira Paszek of Austria.