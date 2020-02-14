Yaroslava Shvedova named chief coach of Kazakhstan’s female tennis players’ team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yaroslava Shvedova was named the chief coach of the national female tennis players’ team, Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

«I am honored to accept a proposal from President of the Tennis Federation Bulat Utemuratov to head our team. It is a great opportunity to show myself as a captain and player simultaneously. It is a big responsibility too. I will exert every effort to meet expectations of the Federation,» Yaroslava Shvedova said.

At the beginning of the year, Shvedova returned to professional tennis after giving birth to twin girls and has already competed in the Fed Cup qualifying round on February 7-8 in Belgium.

Yaroslava Shvedova is an Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan, winner of two Grand Slam tournaments in women’s doubles (Wimbledon, U.S. Open Championships 2010), finalist of five Grand Slam tournaments (four in doubles and in mixed doubles), world’s ex-No3 in women’s doubles, winner of 15 WTA tournaments and bronze medalist of the 17th Asian Games 2014.



