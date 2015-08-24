Yaroslava Shvedova rises in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova climbed to №87 of the updated WTA rankings this week, Vesti.kz reports.

The 27-year-old Shvedova leapfrogged 19 spots up from №106. Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas slid one spot down to №34. Yulia Putintseva retained the 77th spot of the rankings this week. American Serena Williams still dominates the rankings with 12,721 points. Russian Maria Sharapova fell to №3 after being elbowed aside by Romanian Simona Halep. Dutch Caroline Wozniacki rose to №4 of the rankings and is followed by two Czech players Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova ranked 5th and 6th respectively.