Yaroslava Shvedova won Garbiñe Muguruza at Cincinnati open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First round matches of Western & Southern Open tournament were held today at night in America's Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova keeping the 106th position in the world's female rating won Garbiñe Muguruza 6:4, 7:6 (0). In head-to-head rivalry the game ended with a draw (1:1). In the second round of the tournament Shvedova will compete with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the winner of the rivalry vs Italy's Roberta Vinci.