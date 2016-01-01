Year 2015 was successful for Astana - A. Dzhaksybekov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov congratulated the residents and guests of the capital city on New Year 2016.

Dear residents and guests of Astana!

Please accept my warmest and sincerest congratulations on New Year 2016!

New Year is the holiday filled with joy and warmth connected with good deeds and wishes.

The year 2015 was positive and successful for Astana. Important objectives on improvement of the city’s socio-economic development were implemented.

Great achievements and victories are waiting for us! I am confident that together we will reach more impressive results.

From all my heart I wish you and your relatives strong health, wellbeing and prosperity!