Year of Abai inaugurated in Ankara

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A grandiose concert as part of the opening of the Year of Abai declared by TURKSOY on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh thinker took place at the TRT Arı Stüdyosu in Ankara, the press service of TURKSOY informs.

The concert was organized by TURKSOY, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, Kazakh Culture ad Sports Ministry, Kazakh Embassy in Turkey and TRT Avaz Turkish State TV and Radio Corporation.

Addressing those gathered TURKSOY head Dyussen Kasseinov stated that 2020 declared by TURKSOY as the Year of Abai will promote his name through various events.

The great works of the great Kazakh poet,Abai, such as Segiz Ayak, Men Kördim Uzun Kayın Kulaganın, Jelsiz Tünde Jarık Ay , Ayttım Salem Kalamkas, Jark Etpes Könlim, Karangı Tünde Tau Kalkıp, Tatyana’nın Hatı , Kayran Elim Kazagım, Ata-Anaga Köz Kuanış, Kozimnin Karası, were heard on this stage.