Year of Youth summed up in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular XXIII session of the Youth Policy Council under the President of Kazakhstan chaired by Deputy PM Berdibek Saparbayev took place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Members of the Government, leaders of the republican youth organizations, youth policy experts, heads of regional youth policy departments attended the meeting.

The meeting debated the results of the Year of Youth and action plan for the next year.

As the Deputy PM noted it is planned to allocate KZT 300 bln for the realization of projects within the Year of Youth from republican and local budgets and through the support of sponsors.

He also added that the three-year roadmap was adopted. This year KZT 90 bln was challenged for these purposes. The now-running Yenbek (Labor) program embraces more than 170,000 young people. The main goal of the program is to develop specialties necessary for the youth. There are also Zhas Maman, Zhas Kasipker, Zhasyl El programs, etc. The task is to continue further and sum up the results of the work done in 2019.

The Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister, Dauren Abayev, reported on the results of the Year of Youth highlighting its priorities.

The Youth Policy Council is the key dialogue platform for the development of measures for improving state youth policy in the country.