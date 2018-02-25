Year's second Blue Moon to occur on March 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year's March is rich in astronomical phenomena, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Blue Moon is often defined as the second of two full moons to occur in one calendar month, and this is exactly what is going to happen this March, similarly to January.

According to Kazakhstani astrophysicist Viktor Teifel, there is nothing unusual in this phenomenon, although, considering that the period of lunar revolution is 29 days it is rare to see two full moons in one month, and the moon is very unlikely to appear blue in color.

Dr. Teifel adds, however, that a true blue moon can be seen during forest fires when it appears blue through the haze, which is a purely optical illusion.



Another astronomical event in March is the Vernal Equinox which will come on March 20 at 9.15 pm Astana time.