NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, arranged a dinner for those fasting in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated all Kazakhstanis and those gathered on the holy month of Ramadan," Aidos Ukibay, the First President's Spokesperson, tweeted.