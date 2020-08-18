Yelbasy urges party members to participate in primaries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev urged party members to participate in the primaries.

«The primaries will be held for the first time, the primaries are the intra-party selection. It is the real social lift, competitive selection, search for fresh ideas and projects,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Elbasy urged all party members, Nur Otan supporters to take an active part in political event of great importance for Kazakhstan.