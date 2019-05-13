Yelbasy: We have high hopes for AIFC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has received today the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform cites the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy.

At the meeting, Yelbasy was provided with information on AIFC's current activities and future plans.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored the importance of the work being done for the development of the Astana International Financial Centre.



"AIFC is one of our largest and crucial projects. We have high hopes for it due to the fact that it will become the financial center not only of Kazakhstan but of the entire region. AIFC will develop along the path of the world's other financial centers. I want us to succeed in this," said the First President of Kazakhstan.