Yeleussinov, Levit and Manyurova presented SUVs and apartments in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Olympic champion, boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov amd silver medal winners of the Rio Games boxer Vasily Levit and freestyle wrestler Guzel Manyurova were presented SUVs and apartments in Astana.

Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev presented keys to new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado cars to the Olympic athletes welcoming them at the airport.

"On the instruction of the Head of State you will be presented special prizes for your sports achievements. Each of you will be given an apartment in Astana and an SUV," the mayor said.

"You represented Kazakhstan with pride at the Rio Games securing the 22nd place in the overall medals table. I congratulate you, your trainers, families and everybody on this victory. The most important thing is that you rekindled love for sport in the hearts of thousands of children in Kazakhstan. It is very important for the policy of Kazakhstan on promotion of the healthy lifestyle and sports nation," he added.

Besides, A. Issekeshev thanked all the Olympic athletes on behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan having noted that all the people of the country as a unit supported and rooted for them.