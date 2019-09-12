Yeleussinov makes statement ahead of his fight vs. Reshard Hicks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov made a statement at a press conference ahead of his Sep 14 bout vs. American Reshard Hicks, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

«Thank you, Madison Square Garden, my promoter Eddie Hearn and my managers for such a great chance to fight in the boxing’s Mecca! See you on Friday!» Yeleussinov said.

The Yeleussinov vs. Hicks bout will be held September 14 in New York at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena. The event will be aired live in Kazakhstan on Khabar TV Channel at 06:00am Nur-Sultan time.

Previously, by a unanimous decision of judges, Yeleussinov was announced the winners of the fight vs. Chilean Luis Norambuena after six rounds