Yeleussinov, Sanchez weigh in ahead of Dec 21 bout

PHOENIX. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer, Rio 2016 Olympics champion Daniyar Yeleussinov (8-0, 4 KOs) weighed in before his upcoming fight vs Alan Sanchez (20-4-1, 10 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yeleussinov weighed 147.8 pounds (67.04kg), and Sanchez weighed 147,9 pounds (67.08kg).

The boxers will fight on Saturday, December 21, in Phoenix, Arizona, the U.S. His opponent is a former WBS Continental Americas champion in middleweight .