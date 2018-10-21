Yeleussinov TKOs American boxer, secures 4th pro win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (3-0, 1 KO) has had his fourth professional fight, Sports.kz reports.

In a six-round welterweight bout at the TD Garden in Boston, the U.S., the 27-year-old boxer from Kazakhstan, Daniyar Yeleussinov faced American boxer Matt Doherty (8-5-1, 4 KOs).

Daniyar won the fight as the referee stopped the contest in the first round.

Earlier, Yeleussinov's promoters announced the date of his fifth fight. The match will take place on November 24, 2018, in Monte Carlo. However, the name of the opponent remains unknown.