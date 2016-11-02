  • kz
    Yeleussinov to star in commercial

    18:53, 02 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Boxing Federation has prolonged its partnership agreement with the representative office of a transnational company manufacturing hair-care products, Kazinform learnt from sports.kz.

    Last year, captain of the national team and Rio Olympics champion Daniyar Yeleussinov became a brand ambassador of a shampoo on the TV, internet and in external advertising.

    The project turned out to be successful and it was decided to prolong the contract for a 12-month period.

    Yeleussinov will star in a new commercial and will join a photo-shoot and  some PR campaigns.

    "We are pleased to cooperate with the company which supports sport. I am confident that our joint projects will be successful next year and will be mutually beneficial," Executive Director of the National Boxing Federation Bekzhan Bektenov said.

