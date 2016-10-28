Yelnaz Nurseitova crowned as Miss Astana 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh beauty Yelnaz Nurseitova was crowned as 2016 Miss Astana in the Kazakh capital on Thursday evening, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 18-year-old Nurseitova will represent the capital city at 2016 Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant.



"This is a huge responsibility to represent Astana in the final of Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant. I'm so excited!" Yelnaz said after winning the coveted crown.



"It is a beautiful night, the fest of beauty. The most beautiful girls of Astana city are here at the stage and every one of them deserves to be crowned. You are the pride of your family. Remember, no matter who wins this beauty pageant, you are already winners," president of the jury Zagipa Baliyeva said.

Begaiym Zhorabekova was the runner-up of the pageant. Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev congratulated Begaiym adding: "This is a competition, there are always winners and losers, but I wish you good luck. It's just a contest."

The girls admitted that they went through a rigorous selection process in order to get to the top 20. Afterwards, the beauties spent a month training for the beauty pageant itself working with a team of professional choreographers, stylists and make-up artists.



The prize fund of the competition totaled 1 million tenge (KZT).

Recall that Kamila Temirova took home the Miss Astana crown last year. She made it to the top five beauties at 2015 Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant.