ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Kairat Yeraliyev failed to advance into the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships in Doha, Sports.kz informs.

Kairat Yeraliyev representing Kazakhstan in the 56 kg weight category lost to Uzbek boxer Murodzhon Akhmadaliyev - 0:3 (27:30, 28:29, 28:29).