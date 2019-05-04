Yerevan hosts first Armenian Qazaq Kuresi Championship

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Yerevan hosted the first Armenian Qazaq Kuresi Championship with the support from the Qazaq Kuresi International Federation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

95 athletes from all regions of the country participated in the tournament.



According to Ulan Ryskul, the first Qazaqstan Barysy champion, advisor to the Secretary General of the Qazaq Kuresi International Federation, the federation has already held more than 10 national championships in various countries in 2019 alone.



"Two years have passed since the creation of the Qazaq Kuresi International Federation. Much has been done under the leadership of the President of the Qazaq Kuresi International Federation, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev. Qazaq Kuresi national federations have been organized, and national championships are being held already in 28 countries in Europe and Asia. In June of this year, the federation will hold the II European Championship in the Polish city of Wroclaw, where about 100 athletes from over 20 countries are expected to participate. As for the first championship of Armenia, it is safe to say that well-prepared athletes competed, and the competitions were held at a high level," said Ulan Ryskul.



According to the President of the Qazaq Kuresi Federation of Armenia, David Hitaryan, athletes of the country show great interest in this type of wrestling.



"Having received the proposal, I was pleased to begin the process of organizing the National Qazaq Kuresi Federation in Armenia, making Armenian wrestlers familiar with the philosophy and subtleties of this type of wrestling. I have to say, our athletes have shown great interest in qazaq kuresi. 95 wrestlers competed in the first Armenian Championship. By way of contrast, 60-70 athletes traditionally participate in sambo, judo or other wrestling championships. I see great prospects for this sport on a global scale. I think that taking into account the work that the Qazaq Kuresi International Federation is doing to popularize this type of wrestling, over time, qazaq kuresi has every chance of becoming an Olympic sport," said David Hitaryan.



Following the first Armenian Qazaq Kuresi Championship, the national federation of the country will announce the roster of the national team, which will participate in the upcoming European Championship to take place in Poland.