Yerevan hosts Kazakhstani Film Week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstani Film Week kicked off in Yerevan on the occasion of 25 years of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Armenia this week, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhfilm JSC.

The goal of the event is to strengthen bilateral relations between Astana and Yerevan in the field of cinematography and let the Armenian audience to learn more about what Kazakhstan's film industry has to offer.



The Kazakhstani Film Week officially opened on September 18 with the screening of Kazakh drama Shal (The Old Man) directed by Yermek Tursunov. Starring Kazakhstani well-known actor Yerbolat Toguzakov, the drama is based on The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway. Toguzakov travelled all the way to Yerevan to personally present the film to local moviegoers.



In attendance at the opening ceremony were cultural figures, the Armenian Cinematographers Union officials, representatives of the Armenian Culture Ministry, businessmen and diplomats.



Kazakhfilm-produced films, namely Podarok Stalinu (A gift to Stalin), Nebo moyego detstva (The Sky of my Childhood), Kochevniki (Nomads) and many more, will be screened during the event.



The Kazakhstani Film Week will run from September 18 to 22.