Yergali Bulegenov relieved of post as Kazakh Ambassador to Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yergali Bulegenov has been relieved of the posts of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Belarus and the Permanent Representative to the CIS Statutory Bodies, the press service of Akorda reports.

"By the Decree of the Head of the State, due to reaching the retirement age in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Civil Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Yergali Bulegenov was relieved of the post of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Belarus, and the post of the Permanent Representative to the CIS Statutory Bodies," the Akorda statement reads.

Yergali Bulegenov was born on 26th October in 1954 in Belye Vody village, Sairam district, South Kazakhstan region. In 1984, he graduated from the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University, the History and Philology Faculty, as a teacher of History. In 1994, he graduated from the Kazakh Chemistry and Technology Institute as an engineer-economist.

In various years, he worked as an Adviser to the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine, Director of the CIS Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Spain, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Tourism Organization. On 25th January 2012, by the Decree of the Head of State, he was appointed the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Belarus and the Permanent Representative to the CIS Statutory Bodies on concurrent terms.