Yerkesh Shakeyev asks to delete shocking videos related to his son's death

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Yerkesh Shakeyev, the well-known Kazakhstani composer who recently lost his son Safar, asked to delete shocking videos and reports related to the death of his son from social media.

Shakeyev took to his Facebook account to ask mass media and Kazakhstani social media users to delete shocking video materials, reports and negative comments related to Safar Shakeyev's death.



"I am thankful to those of you who searched for my son, and still condoles and sympathizes with me and my family. I would like to announce officially that my son Safar died as a result of an accident," he wrote on Facebook.



In conclusion, he wished everyone happiness: "Be happy. Hope such tragedies won't affect you. Let the warmth you gave to my son keep your children safe! Let the Allah protect your families!"