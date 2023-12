NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the decree to appoint Yerlan Aitakhanov as the new mayor of Shymkent city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Born in 1971 YerlanAitakhanov is a graduate of the Moscow State University and the Kazakh StateLaw Academy. Prior to the recent appointment he served as the head of theOtyrar district of Turkestan region.