    Yerlan Battakov appointed as 1st Deputy Chief of Presidential Affairs Department

    19:37, 06 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerlan Yerkinovich Battakov has been appointed First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department, the press service of Akorda says. Prior to the appointment, Y.Battakov worked as a Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department.

    Yerlan Battakov was born October 9, 1969. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute.

    In different years, Y.Battakov worked as a chief specialist, head of a division, Director for Finance of JSC Food Contract Corporation (1996-2007); Chief of the Financial-Analytical Sector of the Division for Planning and Financing Budgetary Programmes of the Presidential Affairs Department (2008-2010); Chief of the Financial and Economic Division of the Presidential Affairs Department (2010-2012); Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department (09.2012).

