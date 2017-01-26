Yerlan Karin: political reforms are real system reboot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Yerlan Karin, commented on the President's message on redistribution of power in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The expert said on his Facebook page, that the choice of a televised format is a sign that the Head of State is trying out new approaches. And another sign of it, in his opinion is that in December last year, the President held a public signing ceremony of the amnesty law, later commenting on it in front of cameras. Mr Karin thinks the President chose this format in order to emphasize the importance of the new initiatives. Although, the most important thing is still the content of president's message.

Karin added that the draft reforms proposed by the work group affect the basic principles of interaction between the branches of the Government. For example, from now on the Government will abdicate its authority to the newly elected Mazhilis, not President. And another example being is that the norms of passing presidential decrees with the effect of law are no longer relevant. President also abdicates the right to cancel or suspend the Government and Prime Minister's acts.

The proposed reforms, in Mr Karin's opinion, not only improve the status of the Parliament they also strengthen the independence of the Government and are indeed a real reboot of the system of power relations in Kazakhstan, where the President has always been a political center.

At the same time the expert notes that Kazakhstan is still a presidential republic, where the President continues to act as an arbiter between the branches of government. But fro, now on President will concentrate on strategic issues of foreign policy and national security.

Karin added that the country is gradually moving away from the old model of power relations and begins to adapt to the new conditions. He views the coming changes as a positive trend saying that modernization is always better.