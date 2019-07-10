Yermek Amanshayev gets new appointment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yermek Amanshayev was appointed deputy head of the Office of the Prime Minister - representative of the Government in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

Since February 2019, Yermek Amanshayev worked as an advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. More than 5 years he served as deputy mayor of the capital city.

Amanshayev, being the vice minister of culture, the president of JSC Kazakhfilm National Company, made a significant contribution to the development of national cinema and the training of qualified personnel of the new generation.

He was awarded the title of "Qazaqstannyn Yenbek Sіnіrgen Qairatkeri" ("Honored Professional of Kazakhstan"), the Badge "Madeniet Qairatkeri" ("Cultural Professional"). He is a member of the Writers' Union of Kazakhstan, the Union of Theater Workers of Kazakhstan, the Union of Cinematographers.