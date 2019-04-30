Yermekbayev participates in CSTO Defense Ministers Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev, participated in the Meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Member States in Bishkek, Kazinform cites the Kazakh ministry's press service.

Within the framework of the CSTO meeting, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov received the defense ministers of the Member States of the Organization, Acting Secretary General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov, and Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov. The attendees deliberated upon the matters of ensuring collective security in the region, as well as other matters of the CSTO activities.



During the CSTO Defense Ministers Council meeting, the sides exchanged views on the challenges and threats to military security in the Central Asian collective security region, as well as the respective countermeasures.



The meeting participants decided to hold the next meeting of the CSTO Defense Ministers Council shortly before the Collective Security Council session on 27-28 November 2019 in the Kyrgyz Republic.