    Yertis Agro SEC provides 32 t of humanitarian aid for needy residents of Nur-Sultan

    14:28, 07 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yertis Agro SEC plans to continue work in this direction, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the capital’s Akimat.

    With the help of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs «Atameken» members of Yertis Agro SEC offered the Akimat of the city of Nur-Sultan their help to support needy citizens, especially people with disabilities, large families and elderly people.

    Yertis Agro SEC has provided 32 tons of humanitarian aid in the form of food packages which include: potatoes, vegetable oil, cereals, rice, sugar, salt, canned stew meat, milk, tea, pasta and flour. Employees of the regional chamber of entrepreneurs helped to find a warehouse for storage of the humanitarian aid, as well as assisted in the packaging of products, said Yerlan Toktushakov, chairman of the board of Yertis Agro SEC.

    At the same time, Y. Toktushakov expressed gratitude to the medical workers who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus.

    The head of Yertis Agro emphasized that the SEC plans to continue work in this direction.


