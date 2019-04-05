Yerzhan Babakumarov named as Presidential Councilor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has made a number of appointments, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

By the Head of State's order, Yerzhan Babakumarov has been appointed as Councilor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Center for Analysis and Forecasting of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; he was relieved of his previous post.

Yerzhan Babakumarov was born in 1969. He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh State University and Almaty School of Management.

He rose through the ranks from the Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Kazakhstan Institute of Development to the Head of the Center for Analysis and Forecasting of the Kazakhstan Presidential Administration.

He is a Ph.D. candidate in Political Science, Member of the Academy of Political Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Yerzhan Babakumarov is the author of books: "Interethnic Relations in Kazakhstan: The Ethnic Aspect of Human Resources Policy" (1993, coauthor), "Kazakhstan: The Party Aspect of the 1994 Parliamentary Elections" (1994), "The Republic of Kazakhstan: Red Dawn into the 21st Century?" (1996, coauthor). Over 50 of his monographs, books, brochures, scientific articles have been published in Kazakhstan, Russia, India, and Ukraine.

It should be mentioned that he has been awarded the Order of Kurmet and state commemorative medals.