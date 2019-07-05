  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Yerzhan Babakumarov relieved of his post

    11:30, 05 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relieved Yerzhan Babakumarov of his post, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    "By the Head of State's order, Yerzhan Babakumarov has been relieved of his post as Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Center for Analysis and Forecasting of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment," the statement says.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!