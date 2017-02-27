  • kz
    Yerzhan Shynkeev wins bronze at Grand Prix in Düsseldorf

    15:17, 27 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh heavyweight Yerzhan Shynkeev (+100 kg) won bronze medal at 2017 IJF Grand Prix in Düsseldorf, Sports.kz reports.

    Shynkeev reached repechage bracket, where he sensationally defeated the current Olympic champion - Czech Lukas Krpalek (wazari).

    During the afternoon session Yerzhan defeated Brazilian Ryan Izquierdo and Georgian Adam Okruashvili (wazari), but lost to Japanese Hisayoshi Harasawa taking 3 Shido. In the first fight in the repechage bracket Kazakh heavyweight defeated Yacov Hammo from Ukraine.

    346 judoka from 50 nations participated in Düsseldorf 2017: Judo Grand-Prix that was held on February 24th to 26th.

     

