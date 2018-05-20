Yeslyamova & Dvortsevoy's tandem replicates success, says Culture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly congratulated Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova on winning the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The international jury of the 71st Cannes Film Festival presented Samal Yeslyamova, a native of Kazakhstan, with the Award for Best Actress. Samal graduated from GITIS and the first film she took part in scored a success to filmmaker Sergey Dvortsevoy as in 2008, he directed "Tulpan" (Tulip) with Kazakhstan's participation in Betpak Dala steppes in South Kazakhstan, which won the Prix Un Certain Regard at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, " the minister posted on Facebook.

He added that 5 film companies from various countries participated in filming "Ayka" (My Little One).

"Precisely 10 years later, Dvortsevoy and Yeslyamova replicated their success now in "Ayka" film made by five film companies: Sergey Dvortsevoy's Kinodvor studio, as well as companies from Germany, Poland, China, and Kazakhstan. Congratulations to this tandem! I wish you further achievements and new victories!" Mukhamediuly wrote.

It is to be recalled that Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.

The actress said that during the filming she was focused only on the film and did not think of any awards.