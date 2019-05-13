Yespayeva's election campaign headquarters reps visit social facilities in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva held meetings in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports.

Representatives of Yespayeva's election campaign headquarters familiarized workers of the plant for production of accumulator batteries Kainar-ABK LLP with main points of her pre-election platform.



It should be noted that products of the plant are exported not only to neighboring Russia and Kazakhstan, but also to Germany, the UAE and even to African countries.







They also toured around local social facilities meeting with employees of the local medical center Nur Avitsenum.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign will run across Kazakhstan through June 8. The presidential election will take place on June 9.