Yessimov compared tourist potential of Baikonur and Cape Canaveral

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baikonur cosmodrome can be used as a tourist attraction centre and can bring multi-million profits every year, according to Astana EXPO 2017 CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

“I have recently read an article in which author compares Baikonur with the U.S.’ Cape Canaveral. I learnt that up to 3mln tourists visit the Cape Canaveral annually. If one tourist spends about $1,000 in average on his trip there, can you imagine the situation when 3mln tourists come to see our Baikonur, Kyzylorda region?” Yessimov said at the 3rd session of the Public Council for EXPO 2017 Organization in Astana.

In his opinion, the country’s budget may receive much more profit from Baikonur’s tourist activity than from oil deposits being developed in Kyzylorda region today.

“We have broad opportunities and we must use them,” he added.