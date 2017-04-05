Yessimov receives SCO Secretary General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov held a meeting with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov this week, Kazinform has learned from the company's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the progress of preparations for the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 as well as the upcoming Summit of the Heads of the SCO member states that will kick off in Astana prior to the grand opening of the EXPO event.



"This SCO Summit will be a historical one. Its peculiarity is that on June 9 in Astana we will have more powerful organization," SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov noted.



Alimov stressed that for SCO it was crucially important to have its own pavilion at the exhibition to demonstrate the organization's contribution to environmental improvement and support of ecological problems. The SCO will hold presentation of its pavilion in China ahead of the EXPO 2017.



Secretary General thanked Akhmetzhan Yessimov for the strategic positioning of the SCO pavilion situated between the two key players of the organization.



It should be noted that the SCO Special Day within the framework of the exhibition will be held on August 27.