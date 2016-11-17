Yessimov reported to President on final stage of EXPO 2017 preparations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief organizer of the EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov has reported today to President Nursultan Nazarbayev about the final stage of preparations for the international specialized exhibition in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the press service of Akorda.

According to Yessimov construction works are carried out as per the schedule set. The initial batch of the international pavilions belonging to France, Germany, China, Monaco and Hungary has been handed over to the national commissioners. The pavilions will cover 285,000sq.m. area in total.

The next step is to complete the construction of thematic pavilions, Yessimov said.

The Head of State stressed the importance of the post-EXPO use of the venues, training the volunteers, holding cultural activities, participation of the country’sregions in the exhibition and attraction of foreign tourists to the event.

As Yessimov said, the construction of Kazakhstani pavilion will be finished by the yearend. 3,000 volunteers have undergone training 1,500 more volunteers will be attracted additionally.

The President emphasized the importance of ensuring law and order during the exhibition and proper and timely accommodation of guests and participants.

1,374 apartments are now ready for handover to the participants, Yessimov added.

As N.Nazarbayev noted, despite tough economic processes taking place around the world, Kazakhstan plans to host this large-scale international event.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President stressed again that the EXPO 2017 must be organized at a worthy level. “We need to use new innovation technologies which will be showcased at the exhibition by the participants,” he added.