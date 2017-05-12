Yevgeny Kochetov appointed as Kazcontent CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Director of the Central Communications Service Yevgeny Kochetov has been appointed today as the CEO of JSC Kazcontent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yevgeny Kochetov was born April 22, 1988. He is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Humanities and Law (Finance) and Moscow State Lomonossov University (MA Economy).

Prior to the appointment he worked as Chief of KazTube portal at JSC Kazcontent, Economic Analyst of the Informburo and Vlast news portals, Executive Director of Kazakhstan Real Estate Group and Chief of Development Department at JSC Tsesna Corporation.

From October 2016 till present, he worked as Director of the Central Communications Service.