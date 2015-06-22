Yoga Day celebrated in Tashkent (PHOTO)

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The first International Yoga Day celebration took place in the capital of Uzbekistan at Bunyodkor stadium.

The event was organized by the Embassy of India and the Centre for Indian Culture Lal Bahadur Shastri in partnership with the Information Office of the United Nations. At the 69th session the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. In a resolution adopted in the framework of the "Global health and foreign policy" the General Assembly recognized that yoga "offers a holistic approach to health and well-being" and that dissemination of information about the benefits of yoga will promote healthy lifestyle among the world's population. Prior to the event, Ambassador of India Vinod Kumar read out a letter written by the Prime Minister of his country Narendra Modi who initiated and adopted the resolution the UN General Assembly. Satyendra Kumar Singh, a yoga teacher of Indian culture center, and a yoga expert from India Nitin Dhomne and thousands of people who came to celebrate the event, have performed yoga at Bunyodkor stadium. According to the Times of India, late Sunday evening, it was announced that the Union ministry of Ayush had set two records in Delhi - for the largest yoga session ever with 35,985 participants and for most nationalities, 84, taking part at a single venue. The earlier record on the first count was held by Vivekanand Kendra, a Gwalior-based institute, with 29,973 participants.