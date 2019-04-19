Yonhap News to host OANA assembly meeting in November in Seoul

HANOI. KAZINFORM Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, said Friday it will host a general assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), a gathering of 44 news agencies in the region, in November in Seoul, YONHAP reports.

Yonhap News CEO Cho Sung-boo gave a presentation on the company's preparations for the 17th OANA general assembly at the 44th executive board meeting of OANA that started Friday in Hanoi.

The board meeting brought together delegates from 13 OANA executive board members and six general members.

The 19 includes Azerbaijan's Azertac, which serves as the OANA chair, and South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, which will take over the OANA chairmanship this year.

The others are Iran's IRNA and MEHR, China's Xinhua News Agency, Russia's Itar-Tass News Agency, Japan's Kyodo News, Press Trust of India, Australian Associated Press, Vietnam News Agency, Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Malaysia's Bernama, Indonesia's Antara, Mongolia's Montsame, Kazakhstan's Kazinform, Bahrain News Agency, the United Arab Emirates' WAM, Laos' KPL and Cambodia's AKP.

About 100 representatives from 44 members of OANA, the European Alliance of News Agencies and other regional groups of news agencies are expected to take part in the OANA general assembly that will run from Nov. 6-9. Yonhap's senior journalist Lee Dong-min, who has been tapped as the next secretary general of OANA, will be responsible for working-level preparations to hold the meeting.

"We will make the Seoul general assembly of OANA successful so that we will display our ability, as a global news agency and a newswire representing South Korea, at home and abroad," Cho said.

Yonhap was chosen to replace Azertac as the next chair of OANA in November 2016, when the 16th OANA general assembly was held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The South Korean news agency played host to the 2010 extraordinary assembly of OANA and the 2015 executive board meeting of OANA.

Yonhap will lead the group of Asia-Pacific news agencies for three years following the Seoul general assembly.

OANA was created in 1961 for the cooperation and free exchange of information among members.