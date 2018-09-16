You can't take away love of Kazakh people to Golovkin - Sport Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly thanked and supported Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin after his 12-round loss in Las Vegas, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sport I would like to personally thank you for today's fight. The world of sport is unpredictable. There are wins and losses. However, no one can take love to Gena away from the Kazakh people.



You've shown the entire world the potential of the Kazakhstani boxing school. Today Kazakhstan is respected both in the amateur and professional ring. There are many amazing fights to come in the future. You are the pride of your country.



I wish you good health, prosperity and success in the professional boxing!" Minister Mukhamediuly's message to Golovkin reads.



Recall that earlier this morning Gennady Golovkin was upset by Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez in a 12-round rematch in Las Vegas. This is the first defeat for Golovkin in his professional career.



