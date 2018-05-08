You went through four long years of hardship and sacrifice, Issekeshev tells veterans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the lead-up to the Victory Day, Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev extended holiday greetings to war veterans, the press service of Astana Mayor's Office reports.

As of today, 93 veterans live in the capital, and the authorities render due support to each one of them.

Assylkhan Bekbayev was called into the Army at the age of 18. Since November 1944, as a soldier of the 134th Aviation Guards of the 6th Bombardment Aviation Division of the 3rd Belarusian Front liberated Belarus and the Baltic countries from invaders. After all the horrors of the war, he devoted his life to the education of the people.

Asset Issekeshev presented gifts to the veteran, thanking him for his deeds of valor.

"Thank you for the peaceful skies. You went through four long years of hardship and sacrifice. Every year, there are fewer and fewer veterans. We thank and appreciate each hero. Our duty is to carefully cherish and treasure the memory of your acts of bravery for our children. I wish splendid health to you and your family!" the mayor said.





Another veteran, 94-year-old Mikhail Kochetkov, also attended the meeting. He fought within the Western, the 3rd Belorussian, and the 1st Baltic fronts. The veteran told Issekeshev about the hardships of the war and thanked the Government for ongoing support.

It should be mentioned that each veteran was paid KZT 511,135 on the occasion of the upcoming Victory Day.