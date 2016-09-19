Young artist from N Kazakhstan 3rd in international contest

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Petropavlovsk-based young artist Angelina Kurenkova won the third place at the international contest held in Vladimir, Russia.

It should be noted that the contest brought together 400 young artists from various countries, including four participants from Petropavlovsk.



"The program of the contest was quite packed. Children had a lot of practice. The participants visited a lot of ancient monasteries and cathedrals, including the Cathedral of the Assumption of the 12th century, and, then, depicted what they saw right after the excursion," said Angelina's teacher Yelena Safinova who accompanied her students to Russia.



"This is an invaluable experience. I was hugely impressed by local architecture and drew what I saw without thinking of whether I will win or not," Angelina added.







