    Young athlete hit and killed by car in Aktobe

    07:24, 22 September 2015
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A teenage girl was fatally struck by car in Aktobe city.

    Akgul Abzhaliyeva was only 13 when she died in the road accident on September 19. "She will be remembered as a talented athlete who won multiple titles at regional and city taekwondo tournaments," the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation said in a statement. "Despite her young age Akgul was a gifted taekwondo competitor. She even won bronze at the regional taekwondo championship," the federation added. Local police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy. By TK

