Young chess players of Kazakhstan rescued from snow prison in Romania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Young chess players of Kazakhstan stuck in a highway in Romania for heavy snowfall reached the city Iasi, where they came to compete at the world chess championships, Kazinform learnt from one of the parents of participants.

“The employees of the Emergencies Ministry of Romania brought us tea and coffee. A bit later, a Kazakh-Moldovan company contacted us and provided us with food. Our children even forgot that we were stuck in a snow block. It was warm in the bus. Now we are in a hotel of Iasi. Thank you everyone for care,” said the parent.

The team of young chess players of Kazakhstan and their parents left Astana for Chisinau on April 20 to participate in the world chess championships in Iasi. “It’s heavy blizzard in Chisinau. The plane was circling over the city for an hour trying to land. At last it landed,” Director of LLP Bibisara Issatay Ansat wrote in his Facebook account. After landing, the team took a bus to reach Iasi. In 80km from Iasi, the bus with 25 Kazakhstanis got into a snow prison.