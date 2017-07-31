Young couple died in Aktau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A girl and a young man drowned in Aktau city this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Lada.kz.

The accident happened at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday (July 30).



According to witnesses, the lifeless bodies of the 17-year-old girl and the 20-year-old man were removed from the water by other holidaymakers.

Paramedics pronounced the victims dead upon arrival.



The couple came from Kyzyltobe village to spend their weekend on the beaches of Aktau.



