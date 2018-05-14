Young dombra player from Karaganda wins contest in Prague

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A young dombra player from Karaganda Ulzhan Zeinep won the Salute to Talents Youth Arts Festival-Contest in Prague, the Czech Republic, Kazinform reports.

Ulzhan will represent Kazakhstan at the VIII super final of the Salute to Talents international project.



In total 44 students from Karaganda took part in the Salute to Talents international competitions in Rome, Cannes and Prague. Of 44, 39 won diplomas of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd degrees.







During their trips, the students were able to visit the historical sites associated with musical art and the names of Mozart and Chopin in Warsaw (Poland), Vienna (Austria) and Prague (Czech Republic).







