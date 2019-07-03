Young Kazakh artist wins big at Saint Petersburg competition

PAVLODAR. KAZIFORM Kazakhstan's Dasha Neyaskina, aged 14, was the best at the Nevskaya Palitra international art competition held in Saint Petersburg.

The student of the Pavlodar school of art, Dasha, took the first place for her work The flight to a mysterious city and attended the awards ceremony, the regional education department reports.



The students of the Pavlodar school submitted 15 works to the children's art contest at large. It is the second victory of Dasha in the international competition. In 2017 she took the top prize in Moscow.