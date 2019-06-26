  • kz
    Young Kazakh boxers scoop 3 gold medals in Georgia

    19:15, 26 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakhstani boxers collected three gold medals at the International Boxing Tournament in memory of Georgiy Kandelaki in Georgia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    The tournament brought together over 100 athletes from Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ireland, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

    Nurbek Orysbayev (60 kg), Nuras Zhenis (75kg) and Abzal Kulzhan (91 kg) claimed gold in their respective weight categories. Bronze went to Zharam Komshabayev (49kg) and Atakonis Amangeldiyev (52 kg).

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
